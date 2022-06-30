One group of teens brought environmental concerns to Fort Wayne City Council members Tuesday.
Allen County Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell introduced the members of the Pilgrim Baptist Church Green Team, an eight-week summer employment program in which teens work on things like energy assessments and audits, financial literacy, job readiness training, cooking classes, chess club and life-skill training. Green Team members meet for about 12 hours a week and receive a $100 stipend weekly.
Council President Jason Arp gave the members five minutes for a presentation at the start of the meeting — a request Councilwoman Sharon Tucker.
Jevon Wilson, Daylen Jackson, Ayden Phifer, Isarel Chacon, all age 14, and Julian Holland, 15, took turns presenting the Green Team mission.
“Our goal is to be carbon neutral by 2050, but the city of Fort Wayne has yet to set a bold climate action goal so we can become carbon neutral by 2050,” Holland said.
Curry-Campbell and the group were also asking for the council to consider funding the group with some of the $50.8 million the city received in American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 pandemic relief dollars. Later in the meeting, the council approved a $5.35 million grant program for nonprofits, small businesses and tourism.