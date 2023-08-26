Aaron Bouchie loves the Taste of the Arts Festival – he eats it up.
"Not gonna lie, I come here for the food," said the 45-year-old, after downing coconut shrimp from one of the several food trucks dotting downtown Saturday. "It's Jamaican, so there was jerk chicken, plantains, wraps and a lot of other stuff. Mmmm, so good."
Bouchie, a Do it Best order specialist, was among at least 25,000 people enjoying Fort Wayne's celebration of arts and culture Saturday. Activities at The Landing, Rousseau Plaza, Promenade Park and the Arts United campus kept festival-goers busy.
Rachelle Reinking, director of communications for Arts United, says that's the way it's supposed to be.
"There's really something for everybody. You can pick and choose," she said. "It's family friendly. We really try to make it a cultural experience for the entire community."
The 15th annual free event features music performances across a dozen indoor and outdoor stages, 40 food and beverage vendors and more than 30 artisans offering pottery, jewelry, clothing, home décor, candles, soaps, toys, leather goods and similar wares.
Julee Bouchie, Aaron's wife, attends every year for the belly dancers.
"I really like it, but I haven't learned how yet," said Bouchie, 48, an Allen County employee who celebrated her birthday Saturday.
Aaron Bouchie says he doesn't care if his wife learns how to belly dance.
"I just want her to get one of those outfits," he said, smiling at his spouse.
Babette Evans is an event manager at Grand Wayne Center, but the 57-year-old had the day off Saturday as she sported a tie-dye shirt and strolled with her golden retriever, Winnie.
"I'm just glad it's so dog-friendly here and is an outdoor event," Evans said. "I'm here for a little bit of everything. The food, the music, a little bit of everything."
The weather wasn't a factor, although rolling dark clouds seemed to battle the sun off and on Saturday. That didn't seem to bother those at The Landing bobbing to local band The Paper Heart playing Portugal. The Man's "Feel It Still."
East Allen County Schools teacher and painter David Broerman found a quieter spot nestled behind construction crews busy erecting The Pearl, a mixed-used building along Pearl and Main streets set to debut next summer.
Broerman was among a handful of Taste of the Arts Festival artists tasked with creating on the spot.
"We could pick anything we felt was interesting, and I liked The Pearl," he said. "I like being out with the people (instead) of being inside a studio."