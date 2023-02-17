The American Electric Power Foundation is investing $100,000 in the YWCA Northeast Indiana’s racial justice work.
The American Electric Power Foundation made the donation based on a recommendation from Indiana Michigan Power, a news release said.
The donation will allow the area’s YWCA to add new levels of programming to the nonprofit’s racial justice work, including additional community events and a comprehensive training program for organizations and companies.
“Because of the YWCA’s dedication and ingenuity I believe these funds will make a critical difference in shaping systemic change through both education and outreach,” Steve Baker, president and chief operating officer for I&M, said in a statement.