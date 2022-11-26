After 173 years, Zanesville is about to have its first master plan.
The document, Thrive Zanesville Master Plan, will be presented to the community of 650 people at a town meeting in Zanesville Community Church of God early next year.
If approved, it will go into effect immediately.
Barbara O’Connor, one of three Town Council members, says “it will serve as our passport to opening opportunities for aid, cooperation and encouragement from counties, state and federal agencies to thrive. The vision is to create quality of place for the current residents.”
The plan’s goals are to improve, increase and enhance the livability of the community, engage and involve residents, and nurture and develop strategic partnerships.
The master plan, a quarter-inch-thick document, contains information and statistics on every aspect of the community. It includes maps that detail zoning, current land use and identifies areas for future development. Residential, business and industrial sites for future development are pinpointed. It also identifies issues, lays out strategies and implementation and establishes the town’s development goals.
Since Zanesville, just south of Interstate 469 on Indianapolis Road, is split down the middle by the Wells/Allen County Line Road, the plan must be approved by both counties. Wells County has already given its approval and Allen County Commissioners President Rich Beck said he and the other commissioners, Therese Brown and Nelson Peters, will review the plan.
“When our neighboring communities flourish, we all flourish,” Beck said.
Funding for the $36,000 plan was split five ways. The town of Zanesville paid $10,000. Allen County and Wells County matched that amount with $10,000 each. The Wells County Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Council contributed $1,000. And the Wells County Community Foundation pitched in $5,000.
Movement toward formulating a master plan began at a town hall meeting in 2019. Residents were asked to make suggestions concerning needs and wants that would make the town a quality community.
Ideas included a new welcome sign on the highway, town gardens, new street lights, a veterans memorial, a park gazebo, murals on buildings, attracting retail shops, an ice cream parlor, starting a farmers market, opening a bed-and-breakfast, getting a gas station and obtaining broadband internet service.
“We first need to strengthen our community base by accomplishing things that will make it attractive to retail businesses and new residential growth,” said O’Connor, the town councilwoman. “The biggest infrastructure project will be to add storm sewers.”
The town’s sanitary sewer system is owned and maintained by Fort Wayne City Utilities.
“Other top priorities include road and street improvements and installing sidewalks and trails,” O’Connor added.
Zanesville officials have hired Abonmarche of South Bend to consult on the town’s master plan.
“Having a plan provides the community with a sense of direction and a commitment to making meaningful improvements,” said William Etzler, Abonmarche’s director of business development. “I’m am amazed at what other communities we’ve worked with have accomplished when given a road map to the future.
“I believe the citizens of Zanesville will follow the same path to success.”
The town’s first objective will be to get funding, O’Connor said.
“Projects like this will cost millions of dollars and take years to complete,” she said. “We’ll need to work with government agencies to arrange for grants and that means that the town will have to raise a certain percentage of the money in order to secure the grants.”
Town Council members believe getting infrastructure improvements in place will be an important first step. After that’s accomplished, Zanesville will appeal to individuals looking for small-town charm with easy access to the amenities and jobs available in the Fort Wayne metropolitan area.
“We’re aware that we need to be proactive in order to take advantage of the residential construction that is taking place south of Fort Wayne International Airport,” O’Connor said.
Zanesville, established in 1849, is served by two school districts.
Students living north of County Line Road attend Southwest Allen County Schools, which includes Homestead High School, Summit Middle School and Lafayette Meadows Elementary School.
Those on the south side of the dividing line attend Northern Wells Community Schools, which includes Norwell Middle/High School and elementary schools in Ossian and Lancaster.
“We realize that we have challenges: two counties, two school systems, infrastructure issues, a small amount of revenue and different perspectives on change, O’Connor said. “But, this is definitely a window of opportunity. We are a small community that cherishes its rural vibes, is very caring and welcoming.”
“We’re engaged and invested in building our community,” she added. “We’re striving to thrive.”