Calling all avian enthusiasts. The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is gradually reintroducing birds to their outdoor habitats after taking precautions to avoid avian flu.
The Jungle Dome – including Orangutan Valley – is now open. The zoo opened for the season more than two months ago, but the birds were missing from the facility’s typical menagerie of wild animals.
Birds can usually be spotted in many places in the zoo, which also features an aviary. Peafowl are often seen walking freely along the pedestrian paths.
The zoo shared Friday on Facebook that the birds are slowly being let out of quarantine.
“As we begin this transition, our veterinary staff and zoo keepers will continue to monitor the avian influenza and keep a watchful eye on the birds who trust us with their care,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.
The Indiana Board of Animal Health confirmed the first 2022 case of avian flu in a Dubois County turkey farm in February. Avian flu has since been confirmed 12 other cases, including three in Allen County – all in backyard poultry farms.
The confirmed cases listed on the state board’s website show cases of avian influenza being confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in 114 birds on June 7.
The data doesn’t state specific numbers for cases with less than 50 fowl. Allen County cases with less than 50 birds were confirmed May 19 and June 8. Highly pathogenic avian influenza was last confirmed in Indiana in 2016, the state board said.
Dr. Kami Fox, the zoo’s staff veterinarian, said in May that avian influenza can infect wild birds without causing any illness. However, domestic poultry have a high chance of mortality, she added.
Domesticated animals can be infected by coming into contact with infected material from wild birds, which could include shared food dishes, excretions or matter that has traveled on people’s shoes. Fox said that is why the zoo decided to move its birds inside.
Bird flu viruses usually do not infect people, but there have been some rare cases of infection in those who came into direct contact with sick birds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The USDA said eggs that are properly prepared and cooked are safe to eat.