Lunch on the Square Jun 17, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Attendees take in the shade and relax while listening to live music Thursday at Lunch on the Square at Freimann Square. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Songs in the shade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Huntington woman pleads guilty to child trafficking Sunday violence badly injures 2 men in Fort Wayne Komets leave Szydlowski off season-ending roster, parting with longtime star 13,500 in Fort Wayne still without power after storms Retired FWCS superintendent 'past honored' by building's new name Stocks Market Data by TradingView