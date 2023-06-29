It was right there. Upper right hand corner of their newsletter in a stylish text box for all to see.
Anyone who writes newsletters – or newspapers, for that matter – knows this cardinal rule: Upper right hand corner is reserved for your most important message. You check and double-check the spelling and the quote. Your best story goes front page, upper right, above the fold.
And it really was right there. Right below the Moms for Liberty masthead of the Hamilton County local chapter newsletter published on June 21. Seems like a good place for a good quote, right?
But it was the quote itself that has set Hamilton County on fire since Wednesday. Partly because of what it said, and partly because of who said it. Let’s just get it out there and then we can talk about it.
“He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future.” – Adolf Hitler.
Adolf Hitler? Are you kidding me?
It’s still sinking in.
Moms for Liberty, which calls itself a conservative political organization made up of parents, with 285 chapters in 44 states, with members who target school board meetings with accusations of pornographic books in school classrooms and libraries, who randomly descend upon towns and cities and call out classroom teachers for grooming children and teaching them to become sex workers, who have gotten themselves voted into office in countless school board elections by spouting lies and then have instantaneously ganged up on hapless superintendents and removed them from their jobs – yes, these same Moms for Liberty, are fans of Adolf Hitler.
And we had some in our own school board races in Allen County.
Do you need a moment?
But wait, M4L removed the quote, stating it was a “mistake.” It was taken out of context.
Let us be very clear. No one quotes Adolf Hitler by mistake.
I could see attributing something to Franklin Roosevelt that Teddy Roosevelt actually said. I mean, after all, they were related, and had the same last name. But Adolf Hitler? Nobody. Quotes. Adolf. Hitler. By. Mistake!
There is really no way to downplay what Moms for Liberty did. They intentionally used a quote by a despicable mass murderer who put to death 6 million Jews just because they were Jews, tens of thousands of Romani because he considered them “racially inferior,” and thousands of gay men as well.
And yet, this political group which has attacked schools and berated school officials, has so made its presence known in Hamilton Southeastern Schools that after the school board elections – in which several Moms for Liberty members convinced voters to elect them – it has forced out school administrators who disagree with their vicious right-wing agenda.
But it’s not just Hamilton County where Moms for Liberty has found a foothold. Their “take no prisoners” style of hatemongering has spread like a malicious fungus across the country, consuming common sense and spewing out falsehoods they don’t even bother to back up with evidence.
The dastardly and unconscionable reality of all this is that putting hate out in front is not a mistake; it is the goal of Moms for Liberty.
What happened in Hamilton County and what is happening across the nation is a hate-filled flim-flam. This organization is mocking the real meaning of the cherished term “liberty” by offering it as camouflage for the despicable actions Moms for Liberty imposes on students, communities and our democracy.
Everyone who values honesty, justice, equity and integrity should make no mistake: The ideology that drives Moms for Liberty is the same ideology that drove Hitler and those who followed him. In light of the facts, the record now demonstrates how hate is the centerpiece of the Moms for Liberty, and no one can believe that posting a quote from Hitler was an “error.”
Moreover, no one who values democracy, no one who values traditional public education, no one who values the freedom to learn, no one who values the right of each individual to be themselves can believe that Moms for Liberty is truthful when the group “apologizes” for posting Hitler’s hate. This “apology” means nothing because everything Moms for Liberty posts begins and ends with hate.
An honest mistake, of course, is one thing. But there is nothing honest or honorable about Moms for Liberty and the intentional posting of a quote from Adolf Hitler.
The mistake that must be avoided at all costs is believing the lies and the hate that lie in the words and goals of Moms for Liberty.
Michael Shaffer of Fort Wayne, left, is an associate clinical professor of educational leadership at Ball State University. Jeff Swensson is a retired superintendent and retired assistant professor of educational leadership at Ball State.