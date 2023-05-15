A man faces three felony charges after barricading himself in a Carlton Court home Sunday night.
Travis Gaddis, 50, has been charged with criminal recklessness and two counts of intimidation after refusing to leave a Fort Wayne home after police were dispatched to the area for a domestic situation. Gaddis' wife reported he threatened her with a weapon.
The woman had two valid no-contact orders against Gaddis.
When police arrived at the home about 8 p.m., Gaddis refused to exit the home. After repeated announcements to come out, Gaddis remained in the home and was then considered a barricaded subject.
Two hours after the first officers arrived on the scene, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Unit were paged to assist. At 11:30 p.m., Gaddis exited the home and was taken into custody.
When police spoke to Gladdis' wife, she said Gaddis came at her with a hammer while saying he was going to kill her, according to a reporter written by Fort Wayne Officer Ben Shineman. She said Gaddis told her she would end up on one of the true crime shows she likes to watch.
She was able to flee the residence through the back door.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.