A Fort Wayne man entered a plea agreement today, just one day before he was set to go to trial for the second time for 2021 fatal shooting.
Henry C. Myers is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Alexia Quinn and injuring her husband two days before Christmas during a domestic dispute with his wife over a failed three-way sexual encounter, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Scott Tegtmeyer.
Myers pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon and a new charge of reckless homicide in exchange for several charges being dropped – murder, criminal confinement and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun. Allen Superior Court Judge Steven Godfrey preliminarily accepted the agreement.
Myers first went to trial in January, but the jury was hung after deliberating for more than nine hours without agreeing on a verdict for the murder charge. The jury found him guilty on two counts, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and criminal recklessness.
Godfrey scheduled an Aug. 11 sentencing hearing, at which he will decide whether to accept or reject the deal. If he accepts the agreement, Myers could be sentenced to up to 12 years for the charges outlined in his agreement. The sentences for the battery and reckless homicide will be served at the same time and consecutively to the charges the jury found him guilty of committing in January.