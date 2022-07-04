March 19: Woman on Chartwell Drive Jul 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ro Ze Ma, 24, was shot to death in an apartment on Chartwell Drive March 19. Har San, 23, is charged with murder, dealing methamphetamine and dealing cocaine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular City asks independent agency to investigate alleged corruption Saint Francis' NAIA basketball team to face IU at Assembly Hall Putin puts nuclear threat in foreground Divorce filings Woman charged in a shooting involving ex-boyfriend and another woman Stocks Market Data by TradingView