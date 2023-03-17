Fort Wayne / Allen County
Area residents will have a chance to see the Bible used for the inauguration ceremony of the nation's first president and other artifacts, as a local Masons group celebrates a milestone this month.
Wayne Lodge #25, Free & Accepted Masons, formed in 1823, is bringing a rare collection of George Washington memorabilia to the city. It will be on display from noon to 3 p.m. March 26 in the Great Hall of the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, in downtown Fort Wayne. It will be open to the public for free.
"Wayne Lodge masons have a long tradition of developing members into supportive leaders in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area. We are committed to our community, and as we celebrate this milestone, we wanted to give back by offering this unique display of the Father of Our Country," said a statement from Nathan Baggett, the Bicentennial Celebration Chairman.
Along with the Inaugural Bible, the display will include the ceremonial gavel used to lay the cornerstone for the U.S. Capital and the Smithsonian, a Friday news release said. The historical pieces are on loan from fellow Masonic lodges in New York City and Washington, D.C.
Allen County has
three new COVID deaths
Allen County has had three more deaths attributed to COVID-19, the local health department reported Friday.
The update also said the county saw 199 positive cases of coronavirus for the reporting period that began March 11 and ended Friday.
Of the new cases, 63 were confirmed and 136 were considered probable, based on antigen, a news release said.
For the March 4-10 reporting period, the county last week reported two additional deaths and 228 positive cases.
Regular updates can be found on the health department's website at https://allencountyhealth.com/covid-19-updates
– The Journal Gazette