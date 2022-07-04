May 29: Man shot near Rudisill Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue Jul 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tyshawn Eaton, 20, died after being brought to a hospital by private conveyance. He had been shot near Rudisill Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular City asks independent agency to investigate alleged corruption Saint Francis' NAIA basketball team to face IU at Assembly Hall Putin puts nuclear threat in foreground Divorce filings Woman charged in a shooting involving ex-boyfriend and another woman Stocks Market Data by TradingView