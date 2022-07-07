Mayor Tom Henry is seeking applicants for his Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council for the 2022-23 school year.
The council was created to be a service-learning group. Members provide input to local government by engaging their peers, creating innovative solutions and working on projects. The program also includes panel discussions, guest speakers and the opportunity to be involved in a special event.
The recently graduated class from 2021-2022 focused on issues including mental health awareness as well as providing volunteer support to local nonprofits.
Applications will be accepted through Aug. 22 and are available at https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/myec.html. An applicant must be a city resident and enrolled as a high school sophomore, junior or senior for the 2022-2023 school year.
* All applicants must include a completed application form from the website.
* Interviews will take place in August and September.
* Space on the council is limited and is a one-year commitment.
Applications may be mailed to the following address: Mayor’s Office, Attn: Karen L. Richards, Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council, 200 E. Berry Street, 4th Floor, Fort Wayne, IN, 46802
Applicants may also email their applications to: Karen.Richards@cityoffortwayne.org.