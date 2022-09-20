A tree-stand accident Monday afternoon in LaGrange County seriously injured a Middlebury man, Indiana conservation officers said today.
At about 3:30 p.m. officers responded to the 3500 block of West Indiana 120 on a report of a person seriously injured, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that Lyndon J. Slabach, 36, had been removing a hang-on style tree stand from private property when the cables supporting the stand broke, the statement said.
It said Slabach, who was alone and not wearing a safety harness, fell about 17 feet to the ground but was able to access his cellphone to call a relative, who then called 911.
Slabach was treated on scene by first responders, then flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in serious condition with injuries to his legs, conservation officers said.
Conservation officers were assisted at the scene by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Lima Township Fire Rescue and Parkview LaGrange Ambulance.