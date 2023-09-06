On the same day Americans gathered in Washington, D.C., to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, a gunman killed three people in Jacksonville, Florida, just because they were Black.
King would be heartbroken to see the state of race relations in our country six decades after his inspirational speech.
Standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, the great civil rights leader spelled out his vision of a time when his four children would live in a nation where they would be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.
“I have a dream that one day down in Alabama ... little Black boys and Black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.”
That day is long overdue.
The Associated Press interviewed Rudolph Mc- Kissick Jr., senior pastor of Jacksonville’s Bethel Church. “Nobody is having honest, candid conversations about the presence of racism,” he said.
Our nation needs to have those discussions. Today.
It’s well past time that men and women of good will find the causes of this hatred and stamp them out. We must all join hands to put the scourge of racism behind us.
