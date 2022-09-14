New Haven street to close during tree removal The Journal Gazette Sep 14, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brookwood Drive in New Haven between Courtney and West Circle drives will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday during tree removal, the community announced today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne lawmaker, 5 other Indiana politicians identified in Oath Keepers database Metal recycler moves from Fort Wayne to Huntington County Fort Wayne couple arrested in drug raid Man, woman charged with neglect in child's death Commission accepts donated land for south-side grocery store Stocks Market Data by TradingView