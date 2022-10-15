These works of horror are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Leech”
by Hiron Ennes
In an isolated chateau housing the Interprovincial Medical Institute, which has replaced every human practitioner of medicine, a parasite invades this fortress, spreading madness in this already dark pit of secrets, lies, violence and fear, and making a battlefield of the body where humanity will lose again.
“Jackal”
by Erin E. Adams
A Black woman returning to her Rust Belt hometown for a wedding uncovers a sinister pattern of Black girls going missing from the area after her friends’ daughter disappears from the reception, leaving behind only a bloody piece of fabric.
“What Moves the Dead”
by T. Kingfisher
When his receives word that his childhood friend Madeline Usher is dying, retired soldier Alex Easton races to the House of Usher where he, after encountering a nightmare of fungal growths and possessed wildlife, recruits a British mycologist and a baffled American doctor to unravel the truth.
“Such Sharp Teeth”
by Rachel Harrison
When she is attacked by a huge animal, Rory Morris becomes unnaturally strong, changing into someone – or something – else and wonders whether she is putting those close to her in danger or if embracing the wildness inside her is the key to acceptance.
“Ghost Eaters”
by Clay McLeod Chapman
After her charismatic but reckless college ex-boyfriend dies of a drug overdose, Erin agrees to try a new pharmaceutical, called Ghost, that allows users looking for closure to see the dead, but with unfathomable side effects.
“Mary: An Awakening of Terror”
by Nat Cassidy
Mary, a middle-aged woman plagued by hot flashes and voices in her head, moves back home, hoping to reconnect with her past and inner self, but instead begins experiencing strange phenomena related to an infamous serial killer – one who wants the killings to begin again.