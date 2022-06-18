The following books on fatherhood are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Letters to the Sons of Society: A Father’s Invitation to Love, Honesty, and Freedom”
by Shaka Senghor
In this collection of beautifully written letters to his sons – one he is raising and the other whose childhood took place during his 19-year incarceration, the author traces his journey as a Black man in America, encouraging other fathers and sons to rewrite the story that has been told about them.
“Talk With Her: A Dad’s Essential Guide to Raising Healthy, Confident, and Capable Daughters”
by Kimberly Wolf
A comprehensive guide to help dads support their daughters through the preteen and teen years up to adulthood.
“Raising Raffi: The First Five Years”
by Keith Gessen
An unsparing, loving account of fatherhood and the surprising, magical and maddening first five years of a son’s life.
“In the Early Times: A Life Reframed”
by Tad Friend
A New Yorker writer, in this incredibly beautiful and courageous memoir, reflects on the pressures of middle age as he grapples with being a husband and father while trying to grasp who he is as a son.
“Dad, How Do I?: Practical ‘Dadvice’ for Everyday Tasks and Successful Living”
by Rob Kenney
The host of the popular YouTube channel “Dad, How Do I?” shares his story of overcoming a difficult childhood with the strength of faith and family, and offers inspiration and hope as well as providing 50 practical DIY instructions illustrated with helpful line drawings.
“Fatherhood: A Comprehensive Guide to Birth, Budgeting, Finding Balance, and Becoming a Happy Parent”
by Fatherly
This guide walks fathers through everything they need to know – practically, emotionally, and philosophically – over the course of the first year of a baby’s life.