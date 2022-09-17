The following works of contemporary romance are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Nora Goes Off Script”
by Annabel Monaghan
A romance channel screenwriter, turning her disastrous marriage into the best script of her life, is shocked when the leading man, after shooting wraps, asks to stay with her for seven days at $1,000 per day – just enough time to fall in love or just enough time to have her heart broken.
“How to Fake It in Hollywood”
by Ava Wilder
When her long-running teen soap opera wraps, Grey Brooks enters into her publicist’s scheme to begin a fake love affair with a disgraced Hollywood heartthrob who also could use the publicity, but is shocked when real feelings emerge.
“Long Past Summer”
by Noue Kirwan
When an old photograph of her and her childhood best friend, Julie, is used as the cover of a high-profile magazine, successful lawyer Mikaela Marchand, brought on to defend the magazine when Julie sues, must confront her past – and her unresolved feelings for the photographer.
“Luck and Last Resorts”
by Sarah Grunder Ruiz
A chief stewardess on the super yacht Serendipity, commitment-phobic Nina Lejeune is content with her life until her ex-co-worker and old flame, Irish chef Ollie Dunne, returns to the yacht with an ultimatum that draws them together amidst chaotic guests and crew drama.
“The One Who Loves You”
by Pippa Grant
When her wealthy grandmother has a near-death experience and relocates the family to a small Wisconsin town, haughty Phoebe trades her New York City heiress existence for gigantic bugs, dishwater coffee and a cranky single dad named Teague Miller.
“The Second First Chance”
by Mona Shroff
When veterinarian Dhillon Vora discovers that Riya Desai, whose brother perished in the same fire as his father, is now a firefighter, he struggles to admit his feelings for her in a story of two families overcoming tragedy with hope, love and unbreakable bonds.