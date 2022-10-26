The following works of sibling fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Thistlefoot”
by GennaRose Nethercott
Reunited when they receive a strange inheritance – a sentient house on chicken legs called Thistlefoot, the Yaga siblings find themselves being hunted by the Longshadow Man, who bears with him violent secrets from the past: fiery memories that have hidden in their blood for generations.
“People Person”
by Candice Carty-Williams
An aspiring lifestyle influencer saddled with a terrible and wayward boyfriend, 30-year-old Dimple Pennington has never felt so alone in her life until a dramatic event brings her half siblings crashing back into her life, forcing them all to reconnect with the absent father they never really knew.
“When We Were Sisters”
by Fatimah Asghar
After the death of their parents, three Muslim American sisters are left to raise one another. As the youngest, Kausar, grows up, she must choose whether to remain in the life of love, sorrow and codependency she’s known or carve out a new path for herself.
“Uncanny Times”
by Laura Anne Gilman
In 1913 America, as the modern age creeps in, Aaron and Rosemary Harker, while investigating the death of a distant relative, must elude the Uncanny – inhuman creatures that are no friends to humanity – while making a discovery that turns their world upside down.
“When We Were Bright and Beautiful”
by Jillian Medoff
When her brother, a junior at Princeton, is arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Cassie Quinn, as reporters converge on her family’s Upper East Side landmark building, vows to prove his innocence, which means exposing her own darkest secrets to the world.
“The Latecomer”
by Jean Hanff Korelitz
When her triplets, who have no strong familial bond and cannot wait to go their separate ways, leave for college, Johanna, faced with being alone for the first time, decides to have a fourth child and wonders what role the “latecomer” will play in her already fractured family.