The following self-help books are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most”
by Cassie Holmes
A professor at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management discusses ways we can maximize our limited time, with easy-to-implement tips for sidestepping distractions, designing a schedule with purpose and optimally spending the hours in the day.
“How Are You, Really?”
by Jenna Kutcher
The host of the wildly popular Goal Digger podcast looks at how to reevaluate our perspectives about what work is for, what work/life balance really means and how we want to spend our time on the planet.
“The Light We Give: How Sikh Wisdom Can Transform Your Life”
by Simran Jeet Singh
A human rights activist shares a powerful approach to living a purposeful and rewarding life that is drawn from Sikh teachings, which show readers how to seek out the good in every situation and find positive ways to direct their energy and embrace this deeper form of living.
“The 12-Hour Walk: Invest One Day, Conquer Your Mind, and Unlock Your Best Life”
by Colin O’Brady
Sharing the hard-earned life lessons he has learned, the author, a 10-time world record-breaking explorer, through adventure stories set in the most extreme places on Earth, shows us how investing one day in ourselves will unlock our best lives and help us embrace our full potential.
“Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make – And Keep – Friends”
by Marisa G. Franco
Drawing on the latest scientific research on friendship, an acclaimed psychologist helps us understand our attachment style by providing a blueprint for forging strong, lasting connections with others to become our happiest, most fulfilled selves in the process.
“Mindreader: Find Out What People Really Think, What They Really Want, and Who They Really Are”
by David J. Lieberman
A New York Times best-selling author and longtime consultant to the FBI, CIA and NSA takes “people reading” to a whole new level, showing readers how to apply cutting-edge methods to countless everyday situations.