These works of spy fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Mother Daughter Traitor Spy”
by Susan Elia MacNeal
In Los Angeles in 1940, Veronica and her mother stumble upon an underground Nazi cell and go undercover to gather enough information to take to the authorities with the help of an anti-Nazi spymaster, embroiling them in a plot far more sinister than they feared where one misstep could cost them everything.
“Yesterday’s Spy”
by Tom Bradby
When his estranged son Sean goes missing in Tehran after writing a damning article about the involvement of government officials in the opium trade, recently retired British intelligence officer Harry Towers must discover whether Sean was taken in retribution for his reporting or Harry’s past has caught up to them all.
“Judas 62”
by Charles
Cumming
Master spy Lachlan Kite discovers that a mission 30 years ago has resulted in his name being put on the “JUDAS” list – a record of enemies of Russia who have been targeted for assassination – and must win a deadly game of cat and mouse with the Russian secret state to survive.
“Amok”
by Barry Eisler
Bored with small-town life in Abilene, Texas, a former Marine and CIA contractor accepts an offer for a five-figure payday to fight a secret war in Southeast Asia.
“A Truth to Lie For”
by Anne Perry
Britain’s MI6 sends Elena Standish on a dangerous mission to smuggle a breakthrough weapon in germ warfare out of Germany before the developers can tell Hitler it exists.
“Captive”
by Iris Johansen
Jane MacGuire is on the run after her MI6 agent partner runs afoul of an international crime lord and she is targeted in the latest addition to the long-running series following “A Face to Die For.”