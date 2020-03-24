US cuts aid amid Afghan leader rift

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is slashing $1 billion in assistance to Afghanistan and threatening further reductions in all forms of cooperation after the country's rival leaders failed to agree on forming a new government.

The decision to cut the aid was made Monday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after he made an unannounced, urgent visit to Kabul to meet with Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the rival Afghan politicians who have each declared themselves president of the country after disputed elections last year. Pompeo had hoped to break the deadlock but was unable to.

In an unusually harsh statement, Pompeo slammed the two men for being unable to work together and threatening a potential peace deal that could end America's longest-running conflict. The U.S. has been the prime backer of the Afghan government since it invaded the country in 2001 and overthrew the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks.

Egyptian forces accused of killing kids

Egyptian security forces under President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi have arbitrarily arrested, forcibly disappeared and tortured children as young as 12 while prosecutors and judges turned a blind eye, an international rights group said Monday.

Human Rights Watch called on the U.S., France and other European Union countries to halt their support to Egyptian security forces until authorities take measurable steps to end the abuses and hold accountable those responsible.

“Children are describing being waterboarded and electrocuted on their tongues and genitals, and yet Egypt's security forces are facing no consequences,” said Bill Van Esveld, associate children's rights director at HRW.

In a 43-page report, the New York-based group said it documented abuses against 20 children who were between the age of 12 and 17 at the time of arrest. Fifteen of them said they were tortured in pretrial detention, usually during interrogation while held incommunicado, HRW said.

Request made for Michigan to fire prof

Regents at the University of Michigan are expected to consider a recommendation from its president that the school fire an opera singer and tenured professor facing sexual assault charges.

Mark Schlissel wants David Daniels dismissed “immediately,” the Detroit News reported Monday. He also doesn't want Daniels to receive severance pay.

Daniels is on leave from the university amid accusations that he sexually assaulted a performer nearly a decade ago. He has denied that allegation.

Publisher releases Woody Allen book

Woody Allen's memoir, dropped by its original publisher after widespread criticism, has found a new home, The Associated Press has learned.

The 400-page book, still called “Apropos of Nothing,” was released Monday by Arcade Publishing.