Holcomb looks to draw medical professionals

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Monday signed an executive order and detailed Indiana's plan for the anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We see a surge coming and we're calling in the reinforcements, bolstering Indiana's capacity to provide additional health care services during this emergency,” Holcomb said in a statement. “By eliminating licensing barriers and tapping in to the available talent pool of healthcare workers, Hoosiers are staffing up and stepping up to meet this challenge head-on.”

The executive order allows the following professionals who do not hold an active license to practice:

• Medical professionals who retired or became inactive in the last five years

• Medical professionals who hold licenses in other states

• Medical professionals who held licenses in other states and retired or became inactive in the last five years

• Certain medical students and graduates.

These professionals must register with the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency at www.in.gov/pla.

Michigan needs nurses, equipment

Michigan needs thousands of ventilators to treat victims of the coronavirus and more health care workers willing to pitch in, state officials said Monday.

TCF Center in downtown Detroit soon will be turned into a 900-bed field hospital for COVID-19 patients who are not critically ill.

“There's a shortage of acute care physicians. But I'd say it's certainly nurses. We are definitely having a shortage of nurses to take care of COVID-19 patients right now,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's medical executive.

Cruise ship with ill heading to Florida

Two Holland America cruise ships, one carrying nearly 200 sick people is on steady pace toward South Florida. Passengers are anxious to finish their voyage, which has turned into a nightmare with the deaths of four people.

The ships, the Zaandam and Rotterdam, journey was dealt a blow Monday when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he doesn't want the ship to dock in South Florida amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

“We cannot afford to have people who are not even Floridians dumped into South Florida using up those valuable resources,” DeSantis said on Fox News.

“We view this as a big, big problem and we don't want to see people dumped in southern Florida right now.”

Now that both the Zaandam and Rotterdam have crossed the Panama Canal, they could reach South Florida by late Wednesday.

Banning abortions nixed by judges

A federal judge Monday temporarily blocked Texas' efforts to ban abortions during the coronavirus pandemic, handing Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers a victory as clinics across the U.S. filed a wave of lawsuits to stop states from trying to shutter them during the outbreak.

A new Ohio order is also unconstitutional if it prevents abortions from being carried out, a separate judge ruled Monday. The ruling instructed clinics to determine on a case-by-case basis if an abortion can be delayed to maximize resources – such as preserving personal protective equipment – needed to fight the coronavirus. If the abortion is deemed necessary and can't be delayed, it's declared legally essential.

Taken together, the rulings were signs of judges pushing back on Republican-controlled states including abortion in sweeping orders as the outbreak grows in the U.S.

In Texas, the ruling came down after state Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said abortion was included in a statewide ban on nonessential surgeries.

Moscow residents put on lockdown

The Russian capital, Moscow, on Monday woke up to a lockdown obliging most of its 13 million residents to stay home, and many other regions of the vast country quickly followed suit to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

A stern-looking President Vladimir Putin warned his envoys in Russia's far-flung regions that they will be personally responsible for the availability of beds, ventilators and other key equipment.

Russia so far has been relatively spared by the outbreak, with 1,836 confirmed cases and nine deaths, but the number of people testing positive has risen quickly in recent days and authorities are bracing for the worst.

Virus claims life of guardsman

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper says a New Jersey Army National Guardsman is the first U.S. service member to pass away because of the new coronavirus.

The guardsman died Saturday, according to the Pentagon. The person had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been hospitalized since March 21.

“This is a stinging loss for our military community,” Esper says in a release, “and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community. The news of this loss strengthens our resolve to work ever more closely with our interagency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

US to send excess gear to Europe

President Donald Trump says America will be sending surplus equipment to European nations to help them combat the new coronavirus.

Trump says as U.S. companies ramp up production of ventilators, the U.S. will be able to send excess ventilators to Italy, France, Spain and other hard-hit countries when possible.

Trump, speaking at a coronavirus briefing in the White House Rose Garden, says he spoke with the Italian prime minister Monday and that the U.S. will be sending about $100 million in medical and hospital items to Italy.