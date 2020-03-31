Records of lynching to stay sealed: Court

ATLANTA – The grand jury records from the 1946 lynching of two black couples in Georgia cannot be released despite their great historical significance, a federal appeals court said.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled Friday 8-4 that federal judges don't have authority to disclose grand jury records for reasons other than those provided for in the rules governing grand jury secrecy.

Roger and Dorothy Malcom and George and Mae Murray Dorsey were riding in a car on a rural road in July 1946 when a white mob stopped it at Moore's Ford Bridge, overlooking the Apalachee River. The mob dragged the young black sharecroppers to the river's edge and shot them to death.

The slayings shocked the nation, and the FBI descended upon the rural community in Walton County, about 50 miles east of Atlanta. After a monthslong investigation, more than 100 people reportedly testified before a federal grand jury in December 1946, but no one was indicted.

Historian Anthony Pitch learned transcripts of the grand jury proceedings, once thought to have been destroyed, were stored by the National Archives.

Pitch, died in June at age 80, but his widow took on the fight.

Rules governing grand jury secrecy provide specific exceptions that allow for the release of records. An 11th Circuit decision from 1984 had said judges may go beyond that and order their disclosure in “exceptional circumstances.”

Relying on that precedent, a federal judge in 2017 granted Pitch's petition and ordered the Moore's Ford grand jury records unsealed. The U.S. Department of Justice appealed, citing the secrecy of grand jury proceedings.

A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit ruled 2-1 in February 2019 to uphold the lower court's order. But the full court voted to rehear the case.