Taliban attacks hit Afghan forces

KABUL, Afghanistan – Taliban attacks in Afghanistan's north and south have killed at least 11 Afghan soldiers and policemen, the country's Defense Ministry and a provincial official said Monday.

The violence comes even as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last week announced his 21-member team to negotiate peace with the Taliban, only to have his political opponent, Abdullah Abdullah, reject it as not inclusive enough.

According to the Defense Ministry, the insurgents targeted a military checkpoint in a multipronged attack in the district of Argandab in southern Zabul province on Sunday night, killing at least six troops. In northern Baghlan province, at least five members of the security forces were killed and six others were wounded when their checkpoint came under a Taliban attack Sunday on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Pulikhomri, said Mabobullah Ghafari, a provincial council member.

On Monday, a sticky bomb attached to vehicle detonated in the capital of Kabul, wounding at least four people, said Firdaus Faramraz, spokesman for the Kabul police chief.

Tomie dePaola, children's author, dies

Tomie dePaola, the prolific children's author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the kindly and helpful old witch in Italy, died Monday at age 85.

DePaola died at the Dartmouth-Hancock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, according to his literary agent, Doug Whiteman. He was badly injured in a fall last week and died of complications following surgery.

He worked on close to 250 books. More than 15 million copies have been sold worldwide and his books have been translated into more than 20 languages.

Prison time in Head Start scam

A former Blackfeet Nation chairman who defrauded a tribal Head Start early education program through an overtime pay scheme was sentenced Monday to 10 months in prison and his plea to be spared prison time because of the coronavirus was denied.

Willie Sharp's attorney had argued the Bureau of Prisons was unprepared for the unfolding pandemic, saying the 66-year-old defendant's age and health problems put him at high risk of complications if he becomes ill with the virus.

Federal prosecutors had recommended about two years in prison after Sharp, who is from the town of Browning, admitted to his role in stealing more than $230,000 from the northwestern Montana tribe's Head Start early education program.

Van Gogh work stolen from museum

A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight smash-and-grab raid on a museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police and the museum said Monday.

The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam said that “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” by the Dutch master was taken in the early hours of Monday.