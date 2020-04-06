5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHERE A GENOCIDE GRAVE WAS FOUND

Authorities in Rwanda say a valley dam that could contain about 30,000 bodies has been discovered more than a quarter-century after the country’s genocide in which 800,000 ethnic Tutsi and Hutus who tried to protect them were killed.

2. PIVOTAL FIGURE IN TRUMP IMPEACHMENT DISAPPOINTED BY OUSTER

Inspector General Michael Atkinson was fired by the president for providing an anonymous whistleblower complaint to Congress on Trump's pressure to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and son.

3. PEACE DEAL NEAR BREAKING POINT

The Taliban accused Washington of violations that included drone attacks on civilians and also chastised the Afghan government for delaying the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners promised in the agreement.

4. RECOVERY EFFORTS TO RESUME FOR MOTHER, SON

Authorities will continue the search in the Chesapeake Bay for the bodies of the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.

5. BEST NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME OF ALL TIME?

A panel of Associated Press sports writers voted this buzzer-beater the No. 1 men’s basketball game in the history of the NCAA Tournament.