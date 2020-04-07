Lawman accused of stealing set for trial

A former Flint-area police chief will stand trial on embezzlement and obstruction of justice charges tied to his department's use of surplus military equipment, including parachutes and mine detectors.

A circuit court judge has determined that a district judge abused her discretion in September in dismissing charges against Robert Kenny after his preliminary examination, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Monday in a release.

Leyton appealed the district court ruling.

Kenny was Thetford Township police chief. He was charged in August 2018.

A sheriff has said an investigation alleged government money was deposited into a personal bank account and the equipment was given to friends and family. The sheriff said records show the two-person police department received about 4,000 pieces of equipment through a federal program with a retail value of $2.7 million.

Kenny later was fired by the township board.

Infant in car during pursuit

A 26-year-old man was being sought following a police chase in Detroit in which his 3-month-old child was in the rear of the car during part of the pursuit.

A 23-year-old woman reported about 11:30 a.m. Monday that the baby's father had kidnapped the child after an argument and demanded money to return the baby, police said.

The man returned to the woman's location but drove off when officers approached him. Officers called off the pursuit as the man drove through stop signs and traffic lights, police said in a release.

A short time later the man allowed the child's mother to remove the baby from the car before he again drove off.

Missing anglers' boat recovered

A boat belonging to a 29-year-old man and his 6-year-old son who were reported missing in late March while fishing on a southeastern Michigan river has been found.

Police in Flat Rock said on Facebook that the boat was recovered Sunday, the Monroe News reported Monday.

Justin Oaks and his son, Jaxon, were last heard from via a text message March 29. They were in a 14-foot boat and fishing the Huron River between Lake Erie and the Interstate 75 overpass in the South Rockwood area.

They have not been found.