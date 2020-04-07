NY governor reports cases might be leveling; far to go

NEW YORK – The steep rise in coronavirus deaths appeared to be leveling off Monday in hard-hit New York, echoing a trend underway in Italy and Spain, while the crisis escalated alarmingly in Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his condition deteriorated.

Johnson, 55, was conscious and did not immediately need to be put on a ventilator, his office said. The prime minister is the world's first known head of government to fall ill with the virus.

President Donald Trump said he asked “leading companies” to contact officials in London about therapies that could help Johnson, calling them complex treatments that have been recently developed by the unnamed companies.

“We have contacted all of Boris' doctors, and we'll see what's going to take place, but they are ready to go,” Trump told reporters.

Trump said U.S. mitigation efforts are showing signs of slowing the spread of the virus. The government is distributing millions of N95 respirators, masks, face shields, gowns and gloves, the he said, without specifying where the equipment is going.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the first, faint signs the outbreak there might be at or near its peak, while warning it's no time to relax social distancing restrictions. He ordered bigger fines against violators.

“The numbers look like it may be turning. 'Yay, it's over!' No, it's not. And other places have made that mistake,” he said as deaths in the U.S. climbed past 10,000, with around 350,000 confirmed infections.

Outbreaks in other places moved in the opposite direction: France recorded its highest 24-hour death toll since the epidemic began, 833. And Japan considered a state of emergency for Tokyo and other areas because of soaring infections in the country with the world's third-largest economy and its oldest population.

Worldwide, more than 1.3 million people have been confirmed infected and over 74,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

The latest data suggests social distancing appears to be working.

One of the main models on the outbreak, the University of Washington's, is now projecting about 82,000 U.S. deaths through early August, or 12% fewer than previously forecast, with the highest number of daily deaths occurring April 16. The model relies on much more robust data from Italy and Spain and from hospitals.

The number of dead in New York state rose past 4,700.

The state has been averaging just under 600 deaths per day the past four days. Though horrific, the roughly steady daily totals were seen as a positive sign. Cuomo said the number of new people entering hospitals daily has dropped, as has the number of critically ill patients who require ventilators.

At the same time, he ordered schools and nonessential businesses to remain closed until the end of the month and announced he is doubling the fines for rule breakers to $1,000.

To help ease the strain, a military hospital ship that was sent to New York City can now accept COVID-19 patients, Trump said. Cuomo tweeted that the USNS Comfort would add 1,000 beds staffed by federal personnel, providing “much-needed relief.”

Deaths in Britain climbed by more than 400 on Monday, for a total of nearly 5,400. Sunday was especially bleak, with more than 600 deaths – more than Italy recorded.

Italy's day-to-day count of new COVID-19 cases dipped again, for the smallest one-day increase in early three weeks. The country, ravaged by the virus, also saw a drop for the third straight day in intensive care beds occupied by infected patients.

In Spain, deaths and new infections dropped again. The health ministry reported 637 new deaths, the lowest toll in 13 days, for a total of over 13,000 dead. New infections were also the lowest in two weeks.

Emergency rooms in the hard-hit Madrid region of 6.6 million were returning almost to normal a week after scenes of patients sleeping on floors and in chairs.