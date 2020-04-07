RFK granddaughter's body located in bay

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The body of the daughter of former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy was located in about 25 feet of water and recovered, authorities said Monday, and they will keep searching for her son, after the two went missing following a canoing accident last week.

The body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, was located by Charles County Dive and Rescue and recovered about 2.5 miles south of her mother's residence in Shady Side, Maryland, where the canoe was launched, Maryland Natural Resources Police said.

Authorities say they will resume searching today for her son, 8-year-old Gideon McKean. The search started Thursday after two people on a canoe in the Chesapeake Bay were reportedly appeared to be overtaken by strong winds.

Courts allow abortions to continue

Court decisions in two U.S. states Monday allowed abortions to continue after the procedure was caught in the crosshairs of governors' orders suspending all non-essential elective surgeries due to the new coronavirus.

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals declined to hear an appeal by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeking to reverse a judge's temporary restraining order allowing abortion facilities in the state to continue performing surgical abortions.

In Oklahoma, a judge issued a similar temporary restraining order against Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt's order.

'Goldfinger' actress dies at 94

Honor Blackman, the potent British actress who took James Bond's breath away as Pussy Galore in “Goldfinger” and who starred as the leather-clad, judo-flipping Cathy Gale in “The Avengers,” has died. She was 94.

Blackman's family said in a statement Monday that she died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, in southeastern England.

The honey-voiced Blackman first became a household name in the 1960s spy TV series “The Avengers.” She joined the show in the second season as Cathy Gale, the leather-wearing anthropologist with martial arts skills. Blackman departed the show for Bond before “The Avengers” was exported to America. She and “Avengers” co-star Patrick Macnee also recorded the hit song, “Kinky Boots,” together.

Fire continues to burn near Chernobyl

Emergency teams in Ukraine on Monday continued battling a forest fire in the contaminated area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that has raised radiation fears.

Police said they tracked down a person suspected of starting the blaze by setting dry grass on fire in the area. The 27-year-old man said he burned grass “for fun” and then failed to extinguish the fire when the wind caused it to expand quickly.

Two blazes erupted Saturday in the zone around Chernobyl that was sealed after the 1986 explosion at the plant.

Firefighters said they managed Monday to put out the smaller of the two fires, which engulfed about 12 acres, but the second one continued burning, covering about 50 acres.