US nursing home deaths soar

NEW YORK – More than 3,300 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, an alarming rise in just the past two weeks, according to the latest count by The Associated Press.

Because the federal government has not been releasing a count of its own, the AP has kept its own running tally based on media reports and state health departments. The latest count of at least 3,323 deaths is up from about 450 deaths just 10 days ago.

Outbreaks in just the past few weeks have included one at a nursing home in suburban Richmond, Virginia, that has killed 42, another at nursing home in Anderson, Indiana, that has killed 24, and one at a veterans' home in Holyoke, Mass., that has killed 37.

Alabama ban on abortions tossed

A federal judge on Sunday ruled that Alabama cannot ban abortions as part of the state's response to coronavirus.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson issued a preliminary injunction sought by clinics to prevent the state from forbidding abortions as part of a ban on elective medical procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thompson said abortion providers can decide whether a procedure can wait.

The ruling was a victory for abortion rights advocates who are fighting efforts in other states to prohibit abortion services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson leaves London hospital

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted a video on Twitter on Sunday in which he hailed the staff in the National Health Service for saving his life when it could have “gone either way.”

Johnson was dressed in a suit and looked and sounded assured in the video made after his discharge from St. Thomas' Hospital in London. He singled out two nurses who stood by his bedside for 48 hours “when things could have gone either way.”

He said Jenny from New Zealand and Luis from Portugal were the reason “in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen.”

Health officials say 657 more people in England have died from the new coronavirus, raising the total U.K. deaths over 10,000.

Italy's death toll lowest in 3 weeks

Italy recorded the lowest number of new coronavirus deaths in three weeks, saying Sunday that 431 people had died in the past day to bring its total to 19,899. It was the lowest day-to-day toll since March 19.

For the ninth day running, intensive care admissions were down and hospitalizations overall were down, relieving pressure on Italy's over-stressed health care system.

ICU admissions falling in France

The overall death toll in France from the coronavirus has risen to nearly 14,400, but for the fourth day in a row, slightly fewer people were admitted into intensive care – 35 fewer – giving health officials a reason to grasp for good news.

Sunday's statistics issued by the Health Ministry reflect initial signs that nearly four weeks of confinement and the “drastic reduction in contacts” begun March 17 are producing an effect, a statement said.