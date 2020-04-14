Florida ramps up elder care facility testing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged Monday that the scope of the COVID-19 problem in the state's elder care facilities is becoming more dire, and he said he wants the Florida National Guard to fortify “strike teams” conducting tests on residents and staffers at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

DeSantis said teams have been sent into 93 facilities where residents have tested positive.

But a surge of testing is needed, he said Monday, especially to target asymptomatic carriers of the virus among staff.

He is having the National Guard expand its mission in the fight the coronavirus, bolstering the strike teams in an effort to bring testing to hundreds of additional facilities.

Suit seeks release of detainees

National health experts say U.S. immigration officials are violating federal guidelines by grouping inmates together by the hundreds if they have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to a lawsuit filed in Miami federal court Monday.

The lawsuit – filed by the University of Miami's immigration law clinic, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Rapid Defense Network in New York, the Legal Aid Service of Broward County and Prada Urizar, a private Miami law firm against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Attorney General – seeks the release of detainees in three South Florida detention centers, citing health experts who say the practice of “cohorting” – segregating affected inmates in separate areas – is actually spreading the coronavirus “like wildfire” among detainees and staff.

Exposure concern for Chicago voters

Hundreds of Chicago voters who went to the polls in last month's primary were being notified of possible exposure to COVID-19 including from a site where a poll worker developed symptoms and died, election officials said Monday.

Illinois was one of the first states that grappled with rescheduling its March 17 primary but proceeded despite safety concerns. Days later, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners was sending letters to voters who went to the polls at four locations in the city, spokesman Jim Allen said, with at least one more possible location. Either poll workers or voters who later tested positive were at those locations and notified the board. Election officials said hundreds of letters were being sent.

Stephanopoulos tests positive

“Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos announced Monday morning on his show that he has tested positive for coronavirus, more than a week after his wife was diagnosed.

“I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” he said on “GMA.”

Stephanopoulos, 59, said it came as “no surprise” after his wife, actress Ali Wentworth, tested positive.