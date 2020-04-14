Supreme Court cases to be teleconferenced

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court said Monday it will hold arguments by teleconference in May in key cases, including President Donald Trump's bid to shield his tax and other financial records.

The court will make live audio of the arguments available for the first time. It had previously postponed courtroom arguments for March and April because of the coronavirus.

The court will hear 10 cases between May 4 and May 13. In addition to fights over subpoenas for Trump's financial records, they include two cases about whether presidential electors are required to cast their Electoral College ballots for the candidate who won their state.

Ohio justices to hear bid for records

The Ohio Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments in a case filed by news media groups seeking school records about the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton in August before being killed by police.

The court made the announcement Monday. It also said the media groups and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who is supporting release of the records, will share time for arguments. No date was immediately set.

The media groups, including the Associated Press, argue the records could provide information on whether authorities properly handled early warning signs from gunman Connor Betts.

FBI: Drug dealer sought to bomb rival

A Maryland man who operated an online drug dealing website engaged in extensive plans to bomb and burn down a competing pharmacy in Nebraska, an FBI agent testified Monday.

At a court hearing in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, the agent testified that William Burgamy, 32, of Hanover, Maryland, was getting his supply of drugs from a pharmacist in Nebraska. Under the plan discussed in a journal and text messages, Burgamy and his supplier pharmacist reasoned that if the competing pharmacy were destroyed, Burgamy's pharmacist would pick up new customers and could then increase his supply to Burgamy without attracting suspicion, authorities said.

“The defendant is a dangerous and volatile individual who schemed to blow up that pharmacy using Molotov cocktails,” prosecutor Raj Parekh said.

Myanmar criticized on human rights

Amnesty International criticized Myanmar's government Monday, saying it has failed to safeguard freedom of expression and the rights of human rights defenders and activists.

The London-based rights organization expressed disappointment that after four years in power, the government of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has done little to change the country's legal framework.

“Myanmar remains a country where the slightest criticism of the authorities can land you in jail,” the group's senior director for research, advocacy and policy, Clare Algar, said in a statement. “Environmental activists, poets and students are among those who have been arrested and prosecuted simply for expressing their opinions.”