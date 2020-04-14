USS Roosevelt sailor dies of virus

WASHINGTON – A member of the crew of the coronavirus-infected USS Theodore Roosevelt died Monday of complications related to the disease, 11 days after the aircraft carrier's captain was fired for pressing his concern that the Navy had done too little to safeguard his crew. The sailor was the first active-duty military member to die of COVID-19.

The Navy also announced that an aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Harry S. Truman, which had been heading home to Norfolk, Virginia, from a monthslong deployment in the Middle East, will instead be kept in the Atlantic for now as a way to protect the ship's crew from coronavirus.

“The Navy is taking this measure to maintain the strike group's warfighting capability while ensuring the safety of the crew,” the Navy said in a statement. There are no known coronavirus cases aboard the Truman or the other ships in its strike group.

The Navy said it will evaluate “this dynamic situation” and will provide an update to the crew of the Truman and their families in approximately three weeks.

The Roosevelt sailor, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, tested positive for coronavirus March 30 and was taken off the ship and placed in “isolation housing” along with four other sailors at the U.S. Navy base on Guam. On Thursday, he was found unresponsive during a medical check and moved to a local hospital's intensive care unit.

Over the weekend, four additional Roosevelt crew members were admitted to the hospital for monitoring of coronavirus symptoms, the Navy said. All are in stable condition and none are in intensive care or on ventilators.

The death was the first among the crew of approximately 4,860, of which 585 had tested positive for coronavirus as of Monday. A little over 4,000 crew members have been moved ashore. A number has been kept aboard to attend to the enormous ship's nuclear reactors and other sensitive systems.

The Roosevelt has been in a coronavirus crisis that prompted the Navy's civilian leader, Thomas Modly, to fire the ship's captain April 2. Five days later, after having flown to the ship and delivered a speech in which he insulted the skipper, Capt. Brett E. Crozier, and criticized the crew for supporting Crozier, Modly resigned.