Trump moves to halt immigration

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Monday that he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted.

He offered no details as to what immigration programs might be affected by the order. The White House did not immediately elaborate on Trump's tweeted announcement.

Ban on abortions in Texas upheld

A federal appeals court on Monday approved a ban on most abortions in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic – including those induced by medication – and continued to flex its muscle in a back-and-forth with a district court judge in Austin who believes most abortions should be exempt from the state's ban on non-emergency procedures.

The decision from a three-judge panel on the politically conservative 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upholds the inclusion of abortions among the elective procedures banned in a March 22 emergency order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott aimed at freeing up hospital beds and protective equipment for health care workers.

Suspected tornadoes kill 2 in South

Suspected tornadoes killed at least two people as severe weather blasted the Deep South and a house fire believed to have been caused by lightning claimed a third person, officials said Monday.

Jerry Oliver Williams, 61, of Henry County in Alabama died when the storm struck a rural area about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Coroner Derek Wright said.

A suspected twister also resulted in one death in Marion County, Mississippi, said Coroner Jessie Graham. Jerry Johnson, 70, died when his home took a “direct hit” from the storm in the Sandy Hook community, Graham said.

Report: Kim in 'danger' after surgery

The South Korean government is looking into U.S. media reports saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile condition after surgery.

Officials from South Korea's Unification Ministry and National Intelligence Service said they couldn't immediately confirm the report. CNN cited an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in “grave danger” after a surgery.

The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it couldn't confirm another report by Daily NK, which cited anonymous sources to report that Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

Speculation about Kim's health was raised after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on Wednesday.