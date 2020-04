5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. LATINOS FACE DILEMMA WITH BIDEN

They could look past the former vice president’s resume and vote for him or sit out the election and risk another four years of Trump, who escalated his hardline immigration stance this week.

2. DEADLY STORMS RAKE US SOUTH

At least five people were killed after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

3. US CHURCH FACES NEGLECT ALLEGATIONS IN HAITI

A fire at one of the children’s homes run by the Church of Bible Understanding killed 15 people, residences which have faced years of infractions and failed two state inspections.

4. HISTORY, GEOGRAPHY SCORES DIP

The latest Nation’s Report Card gives eighth-grade students unsatisfactory marks in U.S. history, geography and civics.

5. NFL HELPING LAUNCH NEW LEAGUE

Brad Lang, a Marine who lost both legs in an explosion in Afghanistan, will compete in a new wheelchair football league that will play in Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Kansas City.