Cases, deaths surge in Massachusetts

The coronavirus kept a tight grip Monday on hard-hit Massachusetts, which is barreling toward 1,000 new deaths in just five days as the pandemic peaks in the state.

Massachusetts is getting ready to surpass 3,000 reported deaths, and there are indications the true death toll from the disease could be much higher. Officials are hopeful things could be turning a corner, but devastation remains apparent as newspapers print page after page of death notices.

The state is “still in the surge and very much in the fight against COVID-19,” Republican Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters Monday.

Massachusetts health officials reported 169 new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, bringing the number of deaths in the state since the pandemic began to 2,899. The state also reported 1,590 new cases, for a total of almost 55,000 cases.

An analysis from the Boston Globe suggests that the deaths are probably undercounted, since total deaths in the state rose by 11% last month compared with the average for March over the past 20 years even as the state saw a steep decline in fatal accidents and suicides.

NY cancels Democratic primary

New York election officials decided Monday to strip Sen. Bernie Sanders from the ballot and cancel the state's Democratic primary.

Sanders, I-Vt., withdrew from the race and endorsed front-runner Joe Biden this month but had hoped to stay on the ballot in remaining primary states to accumulate delegates and influence the party platform and rules.

A lawyer for Sanders' campaign sent a letter to the New York State Board of Elections on Sunday calling on officials not to cancel the contest.

But BOE co-Chairman Doug Kellner and Commissioner Andrew Spano, both Democrats, voted to remove Sanders on Monday, arguing he has stopped campaigning. They also said it was a matter of voter safety given the coronavirus pandemic.

12th inmate dies in Michigan prison

A 12th inmate has died from COVID-19 complications at a southern Michigan prison where more than 50% of inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Corrections Department said Monday.

Lakeland prison in Branch County has a large share of the department's older prisoners and is the first to test everyone.

The department said 785 of roughly 1,400 prisoners at Lakeland have tested positive. Only a fraction of all prisoners have been tested statewide, but the infection rate was 56%. There have been at least 33 deaths.

Outbreak intensifying in Brazil

Brazil is emerging as potentially the next big hot spot for the coronavirus amid President Jair Bolsonaro's insistence that it is just a “little flu” and that there is no need for the sharp restrictions that have slowed the infection's spread in Europe and the U.S.

The intensifying outbreak in Brazil – Latin America's biggest country, with 211 million people – pushed hospitals to the breaking point and left victims dead at home.

“We have all the conditions here for the pandemic to become much more serious,” said Paulo Brandão, a virologist at the University of Sao Paulo.

Brazil officially reported about 4,500 deaths and almost 67,000 confirmed infections. Some scientists said over 1 million in Brazil are probably infected. And the crisis could escalate as the country heads into winter, which can worsen respiratory illnesses.

Worldwide, the death toll neared 210,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The number of dead in the U.S. topped 55,000 – close to the 58,000 U.S. troops killed during the Vietnam War. Italy, Britain, Spain and France accounted for more than 20,000 deaths each.

Turkey targets 'provocative' posts

Turkey has detained 402 people in the past 42 days for allegedly sharing “false and provocative” social media postings concerning the coronavirus outbreak, officials said Monday.

An Interior Ministry statement said officials have inspected more than 6,000 social media accounts and the 402 suspects were among a total of 855 account-holders sought by authorities for sharing posts deemed to be “provocative.”

A ministry official said the social media users were detained for allegedly attempting to “cause panic” over the coronavirus pandemic with posts that, among other things, accuse the government of not doing enough to curb the outbreak or of lying about the numbers of deaths or infections.

700 in Iran killed by toxic methanol

The false belief that toxic methanol cures the coronavirus has seen over 700 people killed in Iran, an official said Monday.

That represents a higher death toll than released by the Iranian Health Ministry.

An adviser to the ministry, Hossein Hassanian, said that the difference in death tallies is because some alcohol poisoning victims died outside of hospital.

“Some 200 people died outside of hospitals,” Hassanian told The Associated Press.

Alcohol poisoning has skyrocketed by 10 times over in Iran in the past year, according to a government report released earlier in April, amid the coronavirus pandemic.