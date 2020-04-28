Congress ordered to pay insurers' losses

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court ruled Monday that when Congress makes a promise to pay, the government must indeed pay up, even if a later Congress changes its mind.

That's the essence of what could be a $12 billion win for health insurers who joined the Obamacare program in its first years and lost money by doing so.

When Congress passed the Affordable Care Act in 2010, it banned insurers from rejecting customers based on preexisting health conditions. The program was set up to partially reimburse the insurance companies that ended up with the sickest and most expensive patients. It said the federal government “shall pay” insurers for their losses if the costs of the expanded coverage outpaced the premiums.

But after Republicans took control of Congress in 2014, lawmakers refused to appropriate the money to cover the losses suffered by insurers.

Writing for an 8-1 majority, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Congress was not free to renege on a past promise to pay. The 2010 law “created a government obligation to pay insurers the full amount set out” in a formula, she wrote in Maine Community Health vs. United States.

Dissenting alone, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. faulted the court for “providing a massive bailout for insurance companies that took a calculated risk and lost. These companies chose to participate in an Affordable Care Act program that they thought would be profitable.”

Challenge to NYC on guns ruled moot

A 2nd Amendment challenge to a New York City gun ordinance fizzled in the Supreme Court on Monday, but conservative justices looked poised to expand gun rights in future cases.

In a brief unsigned opinion, the high court said the New York case was moot because the city had repealed the ordinance that barred licensed gun owners from carrying their weapons across town or outside the city.

The decision is only the latest disappointment for 2nd Amendment advocates. For a decade, they have tried and failed to get the Supreme Court to rule squarely on whether gun owners have a constitutional right to carry a firearm in public.

New York, California and other liberal states restrict who can carry guns in public and under what circumstances. And the justices have repeatedly refused to strike down those laws.

The court has other appeals pending that raise 2nd Amendment challenges to state restrictions on semiautomatic weapons and on carrying guns in public.

Justices may drop Trump taxes case

The Supreme Court made a request Monday that hinted the justices might want to back out of the legal showdown over President Donald Trump's effort to stop congressional subpoenas for his tax and financial records.

With oral arguments set for May 12, the Supreme Court asked House attorneys and Trump's personal attorneys to file briefs about whether the dispute is better left for politicians than the courts – known as the “political question doctrine.”

House Democrats are seeking eight years of Trump's financial and tax records from accounting firm Mazars USA and Deutsche Bank, and Trump filed lawsuits to challenge the subpoenas in his personal capacity.