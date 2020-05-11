VA urged to explain malaria drug order

WASHINGTON – The Senate's top Democrat on Sunday called on the Department of Veterans Affairs to explain why it allowed the use of an unproven drug on veterans for the coronavirus, saying patients may have been put at unnecessary risk.

Sen. Charles Schumer of New York said VA needs to provide Congress more information about a recent bulk order for $208,000 worth of hydroxychloroquine. President Donald Trump has heavily promoted the malaria drug, without evidence, as a treatment for COVID-19.

Major veterans organizations have urged VA to explain under what circumstances VA doctors initiate discussion of hydroxychloroquine with veterans as a treatment option.

More staff testing for nursing homes

New York nursing homes must start twice-weekly coronavirus testing for all staffers and will no longer be sent COVID-19 patients leaving hospitals, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced after facing growing criticism over the handling of nursing facility outbreaks.

Of the nation's more than 26,000 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, a fifth of them – about 5,300 – are in New York, according to a count by The Associated Press. That's the highest number of nursing home deaths in the country, although other states have also struggled to control the virus in nursing facilities.

New York nursing home residents' relatives, health care watchdogs and lawmakers have said the state didn't focus enough on the threat and then the devastating reality of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

Catholics permit Mass in Colorado

Catholics across Colorado are allowed to celebrate Mass in-person again as the coronavirus eases in the state, church officials said.

While the details vary church to church, congregants must wear masks and practice social distancing, Colorado Public Radio reported Sunday. Schedules also have changed, and some churches are celebrating Mass more frequently and are asking people to sign up ahead of time to attend.

Park visits jump 60% in Montana

Montana state parks and fishing access sites have experienced a major increase in visitation as residents spend time outdoors amid health restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Estimated visitation at state parks climbed by more than 60% compared with this time in previous years, the Independent Record reported. Managers estimate there were nearly 152,000 visitors at state parks in March and April this year, compared with about 95,000 in 2019 and 2018.

Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock issued a stay-at-home order, which included an exemption for outdoor recreation.

Britain relaxes work restrictions

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a modest easing of the country's coronavirus lockdown Sunday.

In a televised address to the nation, Johnson said people in Britain who can't work from home, such as those in construction or manufacturing jobs, “should be actively encouraged to go to work” this week.

He said that starting Wednesday, a restriction limiting outdoor exercise to once a day will be lifted and that people will be able to take “unlimited amounts.”

The prime minister, who spent a week in the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, stressed that social distancing guidelines still will have to be observed and said it would be “madness” to allow a second spike in infections.

China call report inaccurate: WHO

The World Health Organization has dismissed as “false allegations” a media report that it withheld information about the new coronavirus following pressure from China.

The U.N. agency said in a statement late Saturday that a German magazine's report about a telephone conversation between WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Jan. 21 was “unfounded and untrue.”

Weekly Der Spiegel reported that Xi asked Tedros during the call to hold back information about human-to-human transmission of the virus and delay declaring a pandemic. The magazine quoted Germany's foreign intelligence agency, BND, which declined to comment Sunday.

The U.N. agency said Tedros and Xi “have never spoken by phone.”

Italy's new cases fall below 1,000

Italy has registered its lowest total of daily new COVID-19 cases since the start of the nationwide lockdown in early March.

According to Health Ministry data, 802 coronavirus infections were confirmed in the 24-hour period ending Sunday evening.

That's also the first time daily new cases have dropped below the 1,000-mark since early in the country's outbreak.

Italy now totals 219,070 known cases.

There were 165 deaths because of the virus since Saturday evening, raising the number of known deaths of infected patients to 30,560.

Helping to account for such a lower daily new case total was Lombardy, Italy's most stricken region. That northern region registered 282 infections in the 24-hour period.