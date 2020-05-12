Michigan Capitol panel gets threats

LANSING, Mich. – A commission that oversees Michigan's Capitol delayed a decision Monday on banning guns from the building before a planned protest against the governor's coronavirus restrictions, in a meeting that later ended abruptly due to racist and threatening messages posted in Zoom.

The State Capitol Commission voted to form a subcommittee to seek input from the Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans, and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has a ceremonial office in the Statehouse.

The step – which was criticized by the governor and Democratic lawmakers – came less than two weeks after some lawmakers said they felt intimidated by armed demonstrators who entered the building openly carrying, including in a public gallery overlooking the Senate.

Another protest is scheduled for Thursday.

Commission members heard conflicting legal advice at their meeting. It ended early when “very racist and threatening” comments were made in a chat room function of Zoom, which was how the public could participate, said John Truscott, panel spokesman and vice chairman.

Telethon raises $115 million for NYC

Tina Fey shed tears after announcing that more than $115 million was raised toward supporting New Yorkers affected by COVID-19 during a virtual telethon.

“Thank you, thank you,” said a tearful Fey, the host of the Rise Up New York! event Monday evening. The Emmy-winning actress along with other celebrities such as Barbara Streisand, Jennifer Lopez and Michael Strahan asked for donations to help relief and recovery efforts.

Iran missile hits wrong vessel, 19 dead

A missile fired during an Iranian military training exercise mistakenly struck a naval vessel instead of its intended target in waters near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others, Iranian authorities said Monday.

The bungled training exercises took place Sunday and raised new questions about the readiness of the Islamic Republic's armed forces amid heightened tensions with the U.S., just months after they accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran, killing 176 passengers.

Advisers in failed Maduro plot resign

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó said Monday that two U.S.-based political advisers have resigned in the fallout from a failed incursion into the Caribbean nation led by a former Green Beret aimed at capturing President Nicolás Maduro.

Guaido said he accepted the resignations of Juan José Rendon and Sergio Vergara, who had signed an agreement for a mission to arrest Maduro with U.S. military veteran Jordan Goudreau. While that deal fell apart, Goudreau has taken responsibility for going ahead with a failed attack launched May 3 on a beach outside the capital, Caracas.