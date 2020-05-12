Retirees hit airwaves as online radio DJs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tucked away inside his room at a senior care facility, Bob Coleman knew he couldn't go out into the world with the coronavirus raging. But he could share with the world his first love – country music.

“Hello everybody, it's a bright day in Franklin, Tennessee,” the 88-year-old Air Force veteran crooned into his microphone. “This is Bob Coleman, better known as the 'Karaoke Cowboy,' coming to you from Room 3325. ... Let's just jump right into it.”

Coleman is one of several retirees who have turned into DJs for a new online radio hour known as “Radio Recliner.”

The 60-minute show began airing last month, starting with quarantined retirees in middle Tennessee.

It has since taken off, as much the production side as among listeners, with seniors in assisted-living facilities in Georgia, Alabama and others jumping at the chance to be a DJ after being secluded because of strict social distancing rules.

The idea of Radio Recliner was kickstarted by Atlanta and Birmingham, Alabama-based marketing firm Luckie, whose clientele includes Bridge Senior Living, which operates more than 20 senior living properties in 14 states.

After the DJs were recruited, the seniors recorded their introductions and transitions on their phones – many while relaxing on a recliner or kitchen table. The audio was then sent to productions staffers, who handled the technical side of Radio Recliner.

Listeners can send song requests dedicated to family or friends, which are included in the daily show. Fresh content airs weekdays at noon, with previous segments playing in rotation.