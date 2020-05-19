400,000 displaced by floods in Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya – Flooding in central Somalia has affected nearly 1 million people, displacing about 400,000, the United Nations said Monday, warning of possible disease outbreaks because of crowding where the displaced are seeking temporary shelter.

At least 24 people have died in flash floods that hit Beledweyne and Jowhar, two agricultural centers in Somalia's central area, according to United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The area is still recovering from floods last year that displaced more than 500,000 people,

Belet Weyne in Hiraan region is the most affected district after the Shabelle River burst its banks May 12, inundating 85% of Belet Weyne town and 25 villages by the river, the U.N. said. The risk of disease outbreaks is high in the city of Beledweyne as heavy rains continue to pound Somalia and the highlands of neighboring Ethiopia.

Taliban bomber kills 9 in Afghanistan

A suicide bomber in a stolen military Humvee targeted a base in eastern Afghanistan belonging to the country's intelligence service early Monday, killing at least nine members of the force, Afghan officials said. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

At least 40 members of the force were wounded in the attack near the city of Ghazni, the provincial capital of Ghazni, according to Arif Noori, the spokesman for the provincial governor. Eight of the wounded were in critical condition and were transferred to the capital, Kabul, for further treatment, Noori added.

Jewish extremist convicted in attack

An Israeli district court Monday convicted a Jewish extremist of murder in a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents, a case that sent shock waves through Israel and helped fuel months of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

The court ruled that the Jewish settler Amiram Ben-Uliel hurled firebombs late one night into a West Bank home in July 2015 as a family slept, killing 18-month-old Ali Dawabsheh. His mother, Riham, and father, Saad, later died of their wounds. Ali's 4-year-old brother Ahmad survived.

At the time of the killing, Israel was dealing with a wave of vigilante-style attacks by suspected Jewish extremists.

Boko Haram attacks village, killing 20

Islamic extremists stormed a village just as people were preparing to break their Ramadan fast after sundown, killing at least 20 people in the first attack of its kind in northeastern Nigeria since the Muslim holy month began, authorities said Monday.

Witnesses said Boko Haram fighters carried out the attack in Gajigana, where they entered the opposite side of the village from where Nigerian soldiers were posted.

“The shootings were sudden and intense; people began to flee in all directions,” said Ba'an Bukar, a member of a local civilian defense group.