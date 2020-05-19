Convicted Blagojevich formally disbarred

CHICAGO – Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was officially disbarred Monday, more than two months after a state panel recommended he lose his law license due to his conviction in an array of brazen corruption schemes when he was in office.

The one-paragraph order from the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the decision in March by the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.

“Respondent Rod R. Blagojevich is disbarred,” it read.

The move puts a period at the end of a not-so-storied legal career that began when Blagojevich was a young Cook County assistant state's attorney before entering politics.

Blagojevich's law license was suspended indefinitely after his arrest by the FBI in December 2008, but the process to officially remove him from the Illinois bar was on hold years as he appealed his conviction and 14-year prison sentence.

In February, just days after Blagojevich's prison term was commuted by President Donald Trump, a three-member panel for the ARDC heard evidence of Blagojevich's worst hits as governor, including his convictions for attempting to sell a U.S. Senate seat, shaking down the CEO of a children's hospital for campaign cash and lying to the FBI.

Judge named for Arbery trial

A judge from outside the coastal Georgia community where Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot has been appointed to preside over trial proceedings of the two men charged with murder, including one defendant with close ties to law enforcement.

Court documents filed in Glynn County show Superior Court Judge Timothy R. Walmsley was appointed to the case after all five judges in the legal circuit where Arbery was killed recused themselves. Walmsley is based in Savannah, about 70 miles north of where the slaying occurred.

Tropical storm heads out to sea

Tropical Storm Arthur moved out to sea Monday after dumping heavy rain on North Carolina as forecasters warned the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season could continue to whip dangerous surf and rip currents another day or more along the East Coast.

The storm represented another early start for the Atlantic hurricane season. Arthur formed Saturday in waters off Florida, marking the sixth straight year that a named storm has developed before June 1.

Wendy Williams takes show break

Wendy Williams is taking a break from her daytime talk show to receive treatment for a previously announced health condition.

Williams has been experiencing fatigue because of symptoms from Graves' disease, a spokesperson for “The Wendy Williams Show” said Monday.

Coal ash removal raises concern

A major utility's plan to close five Indiana coal ash ponds at a power plant along Lake Michigan and move coal ash to a landfill has sparked concerns from environmental activists about how the dust from project will be controlled.

Northern Indiana Public Service Co. is seeking a permit from the state to remove more than 170,000 cubic yards of coal ash from its Michigan City station and transfer most of it to a state-approved landfill in its Wheatfield, the Post-Tribune of Northwest Indiana reported.

The utility's plan has raised concerns about its health and environment risks, particularly for communities of color, said La'Tonya Troutman, environmental climate justice chair for the LaPorte County NAACP.