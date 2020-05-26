Tuesday, May 26, 2020 10:40 am
5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
Associated Press
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. HONG KONG LEADER SAYS CIVIL RIGHTS NOT AT RISK FROM CHINA
Carrie Lam says there is “no need for us to worry” over legislation proposed by China signalling its determination to take greater control of the semi-autonomous territory.
2. VIRGIN ORBIT, WE HAVE A PROBLEM
A test launch by a Richard Branson company of a new rocket to put satellites into space failed off the coast of Southern California shortly after the rocket was dropped from beneath a wing of a jumbo jet.
3. PIONEER OF MODERN GAMBLING IN CHINA DIES
Stanley Ho, the 98-year-old Macao casino tycoon known as the “King of Gambling,” was also an accomplished ballroom dancer and suspected by the U.S. of ties to organized crime.
4. BLAME IT ON THE WEATHER
The planned launch Wednesday in Florida of a SpaceX rocket with astronauts aboard, a first for a private company, may be delayed by unfavorable meteorological conditions.
5. ‘KIND OF BLUE’ DRUMMER DIES
Jimmy Cobb, who was 91, was the last surviving member of the group of musicians who recorded Miles Davis’ groundbreaking 1959 album.
