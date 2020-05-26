Australia beginning test trials on humans

CANBERRA, Australia – A U.S. biotechnology company announced today the start of human trials in Australia of a vaccine for the coronarvirus with hopes of releasing a proven vaccine this year.

Novavax has begun the first phase of the trial in which 131 volunteers in Melbourne and Brisbane will test the safety of the vaccine and look for early signs of effectiveness, the company's research chief Dr. Gregory Glenn said.

“We are in parallel making doses, making vaccine in anticipation that we'll be able to show it's working and be able to start deploying it by the end of this year,” Glenn told a virtual press conference in Melbourne from Novavax's headquarters in Maryland.

Animal testing suggested the vaccine is effective in low doses. Novavax could manufacture at least 100 million doses this year and 1.5 billion in 2021, he said.

Florida reports 879 new cases

Florida blew past 51,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections as the number of daily confirmed cases continued to rise in the state.

Monday's report from the Florida Department of Health added 879 confirmed cases to the state total that now stands at 51,746. Of that, the South Florida pandemic epicenter – Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties – accounted for 429, or 48.8%.

South Florida had nine of the 15 newly reported deaths that pushed the state death toll to 2,252.

California gives church guidelines

Religious services in California will look much different under rules unveiled Monday that limit attendance to 100 people and recommend worshippers wear masks, limit singing and refrain from shaking hands or hugging.

The state released guidance under which county health departments can approve the reopening of churches, mosques, synagogues and other houses of worship.

They have been closed since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

It's not immediately known how soon in-person services will resume. Counties that are having success controlling the virus are likely to move quickly. Others with outbreaks – such as Los Angeles County, which has about 60% of California's roughly 3,800 deaths – may choose to delay.

Death rate surges in Mexico City

Mexico City has emitted 8,072 more death certificates this year than it did during the average of the previous four years.

In a search across the city's 52 civil registries, investigators Mario Romero and Laurianne Despeghel found the excess deaths amid the coronavirus pandemic. They published their findings in Nexos Magazine on Monday.

With one of the lowest testing rates in the region, experts have doubted that the government's official numbers are accurately reflecting the full scale of the health crisis.

The 8,072 excess deaths include not only those who died of COVID-19 but also those who might have died because they couldn't be attended at a full-capacity hospital or who didn't go to one for fear of catching the virus, the researchers said.