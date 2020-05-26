Hate crime probe into Arbery death

The Department of Justice is investigating the shooting death of Georgia man Ahmaud Arbery in February as a hate crime, the Arberys' attorney said Monday, as federal authorities look to uncover why it took more than two months to make arrests in the case despite video that captured the deadly encounter, while also investigating whether Glynn County and the state of Georgia have historically violated the rights of its citizens.

Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was shot and killed in a confrontation with two white men, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his 34-year-old son, Travis, after they pursued him in a pickup truck while he was jogging in their neighborhood.

In addition to the McMichaels, who have both been charged, the man who filmed the killing, William Bryan, has also been arrested for felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Ex-CBS News exec William Small dies

Longtime broadcast news executive William J. Small, who led CBS News' Washington coverage during the civil rights movement, Vietnam War and Watergate and was later president of NBC News and United Press International, died Sunday, CBS News said. He was 93.

Small, whose career spanned from overseeing the news operation at a small radio station to testifying in Congress about press freedom, died in a New York hospital after a brief illness unrelated to the coronavirus, the network said.

During a six-decade career, Small supervised, guided and in some cases hired generations of some of the best-known reporters and anchors in television news, among them: Dan Rather, Eric Sevareid, Daniel Schorr, Connie Chung, Diane Sawyer, “60 Minutes” correspondents Ed Bradley and Lesley Stahl and “Face the Nation” anchor Bob Schieffer.

Iranian tanker docks in Venezuela

Venezuelan authorities celebrated Monday as the first of five Iranian tankers loaded with gasoline docked in the South American country, delivering badly needed fuel to the crisis-stricken nation that sits atop the world's largest oil reserves.

The gasoline shipments are arriving in defiance of stiff sanctions by the Trump administration against both nations, and they mark a new era in the burgeoning relationship between Venezuela and Iran, which is expanding its footprint in the Western Hemisphere.

“We keep moving forward and winning,” Venezuela's Minister of Energy Tareck El Aissami tweeted.

Tree infection decimates cherry supply

Cherry industry officials in Oregon and Washington state estimate a tree infection has substantially depleted the fruit for this year's harvest.

The infection known as little cherry disease has chopped an estimated 40 million pounds of cherries from the forthcoming harvest, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Sunday.

The Northwest harvest begins around the end of May every year.