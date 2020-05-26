UN pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

GENEVA – The World Health Organization said Monday that it will temporarily drop hydroxychloroquine – the anti-malarial drug President Donald Trump says he is taking – from its global study into experimental COVID-19 treatments, saying that its experts need to review all available evidence to date.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that in light of a paper published last week in the Lancet that showed people taking hydroxychloroquine were at higher risk of death and heart problems, there would be “a temporary pause” on the hydroxychloroquine arm of its global clinical trial. Last week, Trump announced he was taking hydroxychloroquine although he has not tested positive for COVID-19.