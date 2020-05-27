Inspector general at Pentagon leaves

WASHINGTON – The No. 2 official in the Pentagon's office of inspector general, Glenn Fine, resigned Tuesday, several weeks after he was effectively removed as head of a special board to oversee auditing of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic relief package.

His departure, effective June 1, is the latest move in a broader shakeup of government watchdog agencies that Democrats call a politically motivated campaign by President Donald Trump to weaken government oversight.

On May 15, Trump fired the State Department's inspector general, Steve Linick, whose office was critical of what it saw as political bias in the State Department's management. In April, Trump also fired Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general who forwarded to Congress a whistleblower complaint that ultimately led to the president's impeachment in the House.

Rubio warns of election interference

Sen. Marco Rubio, the new Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is warning that foreign actors will seek to amplify conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and find new ways to interfere in the 2020 election.

The Florida Republican said that one possibility could be an effort to convince people that a new vaccine against the virus, once created, would be more harmful than helpful.

“I think the COVID-19 crisis is one in which you've seen efforts to promote false narratives that drive some of the friction in this country,” Rubio said. Four years after Russian efforts to sow division in the U.S., he warned: “I'm not sure that we're any less vulnerable than we once were.”

Astronauts' safety is top priority

With the weather looking up, SpaceX and NASA officials vowed Tuesday to keep crew safety the top priority for the nation's first astronaut launch to orbit in nearly a decade.

Veteran NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were set to make history today, riding SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule to the International Space Station on a test flight.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected at Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the planned 4:33 p.m. liftoff, but “our highest priority” will remain the astronauts' safety, according to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

Afghans release Taliban as part of deal

The Afghan government released hundreds of Taliban prisoners Tuesday, its single largest prisoner release since the U.S. and the Taliban signed a peace deal this year that spells out an exchange of detainees between the warring sides.

The government announced it would release 900 Taliban prisoners as a three-day cease-fire with the insurgents draws to an end. The Taliban had called for the truce during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.