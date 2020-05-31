Sunday, May 31, 2020 4:10 pm
Sunday Gallery: Wild Safari
The Scheumann Farm and Petting Zoo and Indiana Wild came together to allow the public the opportunity to view a wide variety of animals from the comfort of their own vehicle. This way they can both raise money to let them continue their missions as well as allow families to have an opportunity to get out and safely enjoy the animals. They are asking for $10 per vehicle with 15% of proceeds going to the Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Angel fund.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story