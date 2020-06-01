The Journal Gazette
 
    5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

    Associated Press

     

    Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

    1. AMERICA RATTLED BY VIOLENCE, PANDEMIC

    With cities reeling by days of violent unrest, the U.S. heads into a new week with neighborhoods in shambles, urban streets on lockdown and confidence shaken in its leadership.

    2. POLICE CRITICIZED FOR USE OF FORCE IN PROTESTS

    Some are questioning whether tough police tactics against demonstrators are making the violence worse rather than quelling it.

    3. WHAT'S GETTING RENEWED FOCUS

    Pressure on Joe Biden to pick a black woman as his running mate after the police killing of George Floyd and the civil and political unrest that's followed.

    4. 'NO KNOCK' WARRANTS FACE SCRUTINY

    More than two months after police fatally shot Breonna Taylor, Louisville's mayor suspends warrants that allow officers to enter a home without announcing their presence.

    5. UN FORCED TO CUT AID TO YEMEN

    Some 75% of the world body's programs in the war-torn nation have had to shut their doors or reduce operations, affecting food and health services.

